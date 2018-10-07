Pompeo, Kim agree to second U.S.-N.Korea summit "as soon as possible"

Breaking news.
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to arrange a second summit between the two countries as soon as possible, South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday.
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in met Pompeo after the top US diplomat's trip to Pyongyang earlier in the day, which included a meeting with Kim.
Pompeo told Moon that he and Kim discussed denuclearization steps to be taken by North Korea and the issue of inspection on those actions, which Washington has been calling for, as well as the measures the United States would take, Moon's press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a statement.
Pompeo and Kim also agreed to form a working group to discuss the denuclearization process and the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump, Yoon said.
