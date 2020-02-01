Pompeo: Pleased the UK and the EU agreed on a Brexit deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Saturday that he is “pleased the UK and the EU have agreed on a Brexit deal that honors the will of the British people,”The UK left the EU on Friday night, making it the first EU member state to do so.
I am pleased the UK and EU have agreed on a #Brexit deal that honors the will of the British people. We will continue building upon our strong, productive, and prosperous relationship with the UK as they enter this next chapter.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 31, 2020
“We will continue building upon our strong, productive and prosperous relationship,” he added, as the UK begins “this next chapter.”