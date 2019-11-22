Pompeo asks Iranian protesters to send documentations of abuse by regime

I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us their videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown on protestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses. https://t.co/korr5p0woA— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 21, 2019
Pompeo tweeted the request in Farsi and English as internet was reportedly being restored to Iran after being shut down for over 100 hours. Iran's Minister of Communications, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, said that internet had been restored "in some parts of the country" and that restoration in other areas would have to be approved by the Iranian Security Council, according to Radio Farda.
On Thursday night, US President Donald Trump condemned Iran's decision to shut off internet, tweeting that "They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!"
It is unclear how Iranians will be able to respond to Pompeo's request on Twitter as most internet access is still shut down in Iran and Twitter is one of many sites blocked in Iran, although many users use virtual private networks (VPNs) and proxy sites to bypass the filter.