Pompeo furious over Iranian attacks on US facilities in Iraq

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 27, 2020 22:29
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Iran's armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sunday's rocket attack against the U.S. Embassy, the State Department said.
"The Secretary underlined once again that these attacks demonstrate a wanton disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Iran announces satellite launch plans, US counters is a cover for missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:54 PM
Iraqi PM to Pompeo: there must be de-escalation in the region
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:44 PM
EU's Barnier: UK has underestimated the cost of leaving the bloc
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:15 PM
Germany joins France, UK, US in evacuating citizens from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:55 PM
Militants attack Syria's Banias oil refinery with underwater explosives
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 08:31 PM
Prince Andrew approached by FBI for Epstein probe interview
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 07:40 PM
Ayman Odeh tweets response to Peace Plan in Trump's language
Iran foreign minister: Trump's Middle East peace plan 'delusional'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 06:53 PM
Saudi minister: Israeli passport holders 'not welcome'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 06:02 PM
Beijing city reports first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 05:37 PM
Trump: US, China in close contact on coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 05:33 PM
Turkey calls off rescue efforts after earthquake toll reaches 41
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 04:59 PM
Health Ministry prepares for coronavirus, but not due to an emergency
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/27/2020 04:31 PM
Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 04:24 PM
Egypt jails 37 for joining Islamic State
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 04:11 PM
