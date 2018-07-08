July 08 2018
|
Tammuz, 25, 5778
|
Pompeo meets Japanese, S. Korean allies after Pyongyang denuclearization talks

By REUTERS
July 8, 2018 02:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
TOKYO - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a series of meetings with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Sunday after North Korea accused him of making "gangster-like" demands during two-days of talks in Pyongyang.

That North Korean assessment contradicted comments made on Saturday by Pompeo, who said he had made progress on "almost all of the central issues."

At the start of a breakfast meeting with Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono in Tokyo on Sunday, Pompeo did not reply when a reporter asked him to respond to North Korea's statement.


Hot Opinion
Most Read
