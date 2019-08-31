Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pompeo says U.S. believes Iranian oil tanker headed to Syria

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 03:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States has reliable information the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya is headed to Syria.


"We have reliable information that the tanker is underway and headed to Tartus, Syria. I hope it changes course," Pompeo said on Twitter.
"It was a big mistake to trust Zarif," he said referring to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had given assurances to Britain the tanker would not sail to Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 31, 2019
Iran's enriched uranium stock grows well past deal's cap

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings