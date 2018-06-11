June 11 2018
Pompeo says U.S. objective for N. Korea summit unchanged

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 13:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SINGAPORE - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the "ultimate objective" of a historic summit with North Korea had not changed and the United States was "eager to see" if North Korea was sincere about denuclearization.

US President Donald Trump holds a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday with their talks expected to center on ending the North's nuclear weapons and missile programs in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

Pompeo said Trump was "fully prepared" for the talks, and was optimistic that the outcome would be "successful," while warning that there was still "lots of work left to do."


