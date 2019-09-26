Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pompeo says U.S. wants peaceful resolution with Iran

By REUTERS
September 26, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States wants a peaceful resolution to tensions with Iran but that rests with Tehran.

"We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we're hoping we can get that way. In the end, it will be up to the Iranians to make that decision," Pompeo told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We hope we get the opportunity to negotiate with them and get an outcome that's good for both them and for the United States," he said.


