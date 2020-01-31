Pompeo says Zelenskiy White House visit not conditional on Biden probes

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
KIEV - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that a prospective visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House was not conditional on Ukraine opening an investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking to reporters alongside Zelenskiy on a visit to Ukraine, Pompeo said Kiev and Washington would find the right time and opportunity to make a visit happen.Zelenskiy denied suggestions that the issue of the impeachment of President Donald Trump had spoiled relations between the two countries.
US Coast Guard officer who plotted attack on Democrats faces sentencing
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 01:12 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 213
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:36 PM
Iraq's top cleric slams Trump's 'Deal of the Century'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:24 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah II backing Palestinians on peace process
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 12:19 PM
Iranian Health Ministry urges gov't to ban entry to country from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 11:46 AM
First two cases of Coronavirus reported in the UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 11:41 AM
Benny Gantz: Netanyahu removed Hamas' deterrence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 11:05 AM
Mongolia closes border to China until March 2 to stop virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 10:39 AM
Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 07:14 AM
Coronavirus: Americans should not travel to China, says State Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 04:05 AM
Coronavirus: China confident it can fight outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 01:15 AM
Coronavirus: China says all countries should behave in responsible manner
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 01:11 AM
Coronavirus: Two cases confirmed in Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:56 AM
Baby and mother hospitalized due to rocket siren panic in Sderot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 12:32 AM
Coronavirus: Fifth person infected in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:09 AM
