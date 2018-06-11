June 11 2018
Sivan, 28, 5778
Pompeo says confident G7 ties will move forward despite clash

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 13:25
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SINGAPORE - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was confident that relations between the United States and G7 countries would continue to move forward, in spite of a major clash over trade at a weekend summit in Canada.

"There are always irritants in relationships. I am very confident that the relationships between our countries ... will continue to move forward on a strong basis," Pompeo told a news briefing ahead of an unprecedented summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Pompeo praised European countries for helping bring about the summit scheduled for Tuesday, saying it could not have happened without them.


