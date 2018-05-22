May 22 2018
Pompeo says confident U.S. can develop common approach with Europeans on Iran

By REUTERS
May 22, 2018 23:13
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the changes Washington has demanded that Iran make are not difficult to implement and he is confident a common diplomatic approach can be developed with European countries.

"I'm confident that there is a set of overlapping values and interests here that will drive us to the same conclusion about the need to respond to the Islamic Republic of Iran's threats to the world," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department.


