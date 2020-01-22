The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pompeo says happy to testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 22, 2020 17:40
KINGSTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would be ready to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial if legally obliged to, as political squabbles over the process intensified in Washington.
"If I am legally required to testify, as I've said before, I'll be happy to do it," Pompeo told reporters in Jamaica.
Pompeo said he had not been tracking the impeachment proceedings while on a Western Hemisphere tour this week.
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for Trump's impeachment trial, rejecting Democratic efforts to obtain evidence and ensure witnesses are heard.
As the trial began in earnest, a top Democratic lawmaker said there was "overwhelming" evidence of wrongdoing and Trump's chief legal defender argued the Democratic case was a baseless effort to overturn the 2016 election. 
Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:12 PM
Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:37 PM
Mexico: Possible case of coronavirus under investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:09 PM
Putin may have meetings with US VP Pence and Ukraine's Zelenskiy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:59 PM
Russia is developing vaccine against coronavirus - RIA cites regulator
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:18 PM
IDF: Palestinians who infiltrated border not tied organized terror group
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 03:00 PM
Rocket fire closes Tripoli's airport again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:37 PM
Blue and White launches campaign among Ethiopian immigrants
UN envoy: annexation will deal a 'devastating blow' to the peace process
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 02:15 PM
Trump at Davos says climate change not hoax
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:10 PM
IDF investigates to see if 'women in tanks' pilot data was distorted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 01:48 PM
Trump: US has plan to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:19 PM
UN welcomes new Lebanese government, will help with economic crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 08:16 AM
Cathay: cabin crew can wear masks on mainland China flights due to virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 07:28 AM
Airlines scour the world for scarce 737 MAX simulators
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:55 AM
