Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. seeks Turkish ceasefire from meeting with Erdogan -Pompeo

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 16:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he and Vice President Mike Pence aimed to stop Turkey from pressing on with its assaults in the Syria when the U.S. delegation meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week.

Pompeo, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the U.S. delegation's goal was to find a resolution to the situation in Syria, not break the U.S.-Turkey relationship."We have every expectation that we will meet with President Erdogan," Pompeo told the network, adding that it was important that top officials from the Trump administration have direct, "face-to-face" talks.

"He needs to stop the incursion into Syria," Pompeo said. "We need them to stand down. We need a ceasefire at which point we can begin to put this all back together again."

Asked if he held Erdogan personally responsible for the situation in Syria, Pompeo said: "We have to remember this is a complex situation."

The U.S. delegation is scheduled to depart Washington Wednesday evening, according to the White House.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

By ALON EINHORN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings