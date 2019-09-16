Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pompeo told Iraqi PM U.S. information affirms Saudi not attacked from Iraq - Baghdad statement

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 14:39
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the United States has information confirming Baghdad's denial that Iraqi territory was used to launch an attack on Saudi oil facilities, Iraq said on Monday.

