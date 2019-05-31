Pompeo urges Germany to follow Britain's lead in outlawing Hezbollah

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Germany to follow Britain in proscribing Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group and boost military spending.



The United States is at odds with its German allies on a host of issues, from trade to military spending and nuclear non-proliferation.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, ignored an urgent plea from the country’s tiny Jewish community to outlaw the terrorist organization Hezbollah amid a shocking climate of antisemitism.



When asked on Wednesday by The Jerusalem Post numerous times if the German government – in response to a demand by the nearly 100,000-member Central Council of Jews – plans to ban the Lebanese Shi’ite terrorist organization, Merkel and Seehofer refused to answer.



The president of the Council, Dr. Josef Schuster, said on Monday that “a full ban of Hezbollah’s organization has already happened in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom,” adding that “Hezbollah is heavily financed by Iran, and poses, in its entirety, a threat to the entire world.”



The US Embassy in Germany wrote on its Twitter feed on Monday: “Germany’s federal courts decided years ago that Hezbollah is a unified organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel. Symbols of Hezbollah are banned, why not the entire organization?”



The undersecretary in Germany’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Niels Annen, said shortly after the UK banned Hezbollah in March that Germany won’t designate all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization. Annen celebrated Iran’s Islamic revolution at the Tehran Embassy in February. Iran’s regime is the chief financial sponsor of Hezbollah.

Seehofer and Berlin’s mayor, Michael Müller, initiated no legal action to ban Hezbollah and stop the pro-Hezbollah and pro-Iranian regime al-Qud Day rally on Saturday in downtown Berlin.Sources told the Post that US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell brings up the pressing need for Germany to outlaw all of Hezbollah in the federal republic at every meeting he attends with German officials.Berlin authorities claim they won’t prevail in court with respect to a ban of the al-Quds Day rally. The anti-Western and anti-Israel rally calls for the destruction of the Jewish state. The authorities have declined to test the law.On Saturday, Germany’s federal commissioner to combat antisemitism announced: “I can’t tell Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany.”Merkel told CNN on Tuesday that “There is to this day not a single synagogue, not a single daycare center for Jewish children, not a single school for Jewish children that does not need to be guarded by German policemen.”The CNN interview did not ask Merkel about her consistent refusal to prescribe all of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.Pompeo's visit to Germany had been scheduled earlier this month, but was called off at the last minute as tensions rose over Iran, on whose nuclear program Berlin and Washington differ.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



