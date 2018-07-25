Pop star Demi Lovato reportedly stable after suspected overdose

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Pop star Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday due to a suspected overdose, according to media reports.
Lovato, 25, has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse. Representatives for Lovato did not respond to a request for comment but People magazine, quoting an unidentified source, reported she was "okay and stable."
TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, reported that Lovato was found unconscious at her home and was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for suspected opioid and drug overdoses.
Los Angeles police said they had responded to a medical emergency on Tuesday involving a woman on the Hollywood Hills street where Lovato reportedly has a home, but declined to name the person.
Lovato released a song last month called "Sober" in which she sang, "Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore, And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor, To the ones who never left me We've been down this road before, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."
Lovato rose to fame on Disney Channel shows "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance" 10 years ago, and forged a pop career with hits like "Skyscraper" and "Sorry Not Sorry."
In a 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated," Lovato spoke about years of substance abuse, eating disorders, and drinking, saying she first started using cocaine when she was 17.
She entered rehab at the age of 18, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Lovato, who has some 69 million followers on Instagram, was in the midst of a U.S. tour and due to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday.
Her hospitalization became the top trending item on Twitter on Tuesday, with fans and celebrities expressing concern and support.
Country singer Brad Paisley tweeted, "Addiction is a terrible disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."