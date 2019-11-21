NYC Conference
Pope Francis meeting Thai king, Buddhist patriarch in visit

Pope Francis was set to meet Thailand's supreme Buddhist patriarch, prime minister and king at the start of an official visit on Thursday, before celebrating a mass with tens of thousands of Thai Catholics.
During his visit to the Southeast Asian country, the pope is expected to speak out on human trafficking and to urge compassion for refugees.

The small but fervent Catholic minority were expected to turn out in large numbers for the pontiff's visit to overwhelmingly Buddhist Thailand, the first stop on a seven-day Asian journey that also includes Japan.

Thailand's prime minister is hosting official welcoming ceremonies on Thursday before the pope meets with the supreme patriarch of Thai Buddhists, Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong, who at 91 is nearly a decade older than the pope.

He is later to meet with King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was officially crowned earlier this year and is the official protector of Buddhism in Thailand.

Thailand's Catholics number just a little more than 380,000 in a country of more than 65 million, but the small community has thrived.

Tens of thousands are expected to pack into Bangkok's National Stadium on Thursday evening for the first of two masses officiated by the pope.

He will hold another mass at Bangkok's Assumption Cathedral before leaving on Saturday for Japan, where he will visit the nuclear ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Johnson & Johnson loses pelvic mesh class action in Australia
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 05:59 AM
Sebastien likely to become hurricane on Thursday or Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 05:15 AM
Pentagon chief says unaware of any threat to pull U.S. troops from South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 04:34 AM
U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 03:35 AM
U.S. House committee votes down Republican subpoena request
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 03:16 AM
Google to let sites block personalized ads under California privacy law
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 03:02 AM
Code Red: Australia's bush fire crisis spreads to another state
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 02:56 AM
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes Laos
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 02:10 AM
Trump expected to sign Hong Kong human rights legislation - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 02:00 AM
Google changes election ads policy to limit targeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:43 AM
Defense Dept official says she never discussed Ukraine aid with Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:11 AM
Trump considering withdrawing up to 4,000 U.S. troops from South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:09 AM
Arizona border activist found not guilty of harboring migrants
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 01:00 AM
Giuliani says he was not involved with U.S. military aid to Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 12:42 AM
White House: Sondland testimony 'exonerates' Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 12:40 AM
