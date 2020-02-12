Pope dismisses proposal to ordain married men as priests in Amazon

The recommendation, put forward by Latin American bishops last year, had alarmed conservatives in the deeply polarized 1.3 billion-member Roman Catholic Church, who feared that it could lead to a change in the centuries-old commitment to celibacy among priests.

Pope Francis, in one of the most significant decisions of his papacy, on Wednesday dismissed a proposal that older married men be ordained in the Amazon region to ease an acute scarcity of priests.Apostolic Exhortations are teaching documents used to encourage the Catholic faithful but do not define Church doctrine.