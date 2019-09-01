Pope to appoint new cardinals next month

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he will elevate 13 Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal next month, including 10 "cardinal electors" under 80 years old and thus eligible to vote in an eventual conclave to choose his successor.



Francis made the surprise announcement at his weekly Sunday address. They come from countries including Indonesia, Cuba, Luxembourg, Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ceremony to invest them, known as a consistory, will take place on Oct. 5, the pope said.

