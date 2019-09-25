Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Possibility of Rouhani and Trump meeting is zero - Iranian official

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 16:03
The possibility a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump is "zero" and the United States should lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if it wants to talk, an Iranian official said on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of a ministerial meeting of the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters: "Diplomacy is the only way to resolve issues ... this meeting gives us an opportunity to review where we are."


