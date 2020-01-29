Possible incendiary balloon spotted in Israel's South near Masada Junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 29, 2020 12:11
A balloon cluster with a suspicious device attached landed near the main highway in Israel's South by Masada Junction, police said in a statement.The area has been closed off, and police bomb disposal experts have been dispatched to the scene.
