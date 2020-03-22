Premature baby diagnosed as having coronavirus in Shaare Zedek

A premature baby, a patient, and an employee at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem were reported as having the novel coronavirus on Sunday in a press release sent out by the hospital on Sunday.
As the patient was first thought to not have the virus, she was placed in a room with family members and two staff workers, all of who now in quarantine.
The employee who was reported to have the virus was working in the prenatal ward and might have unknowingly infected a baby there.The parents of the baby and other workers are also in quarantine.