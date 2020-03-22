The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Premature baby diagnosed as having coronavirus in Shaare Zedek

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2020 14:57
A premature baby, a patient, and an employee at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem were reported as having the novel coronavirus on Sunday in a press release sent out by the hospital on Sunday.  
 
As the patient was first thought to not have the virus, she was placed in a room with family members and two staff workers, all of who now in quarantine.  
 
The employee who was reported to have the virus was working in the prenatal ward and might have unknowingly infected a baby there.
The parents of the baby and other workers are also in quarantine.
Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 02:48 PM
Justice Minister halts foreclosures due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 02:47 PM
Coronavirus: President's House security personnel enter isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 02:42 PM
Palestinian PM orders those in West Bank to self-isolate for 14 days
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 02:05 PM
Kosovo authorities reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 01:23 PM
Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 01:04 PM
Ambassadors in Israel, FM coordinate international efforts
Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:46 PM
Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 13,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:43 PM
Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:38 PM
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:36 PM
Malaysia reports 123 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,306
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:35 PM
Justice Minister extends limited courts activity to fight coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 12:35 PM
Attorney-General: Coronavirus is no reason for Knesset not to meet
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 11:35 AM
Indonesia confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 11:17 AM
