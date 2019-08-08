President Rivlin: We will not rest until we find the killers





“We will not rest until we catch them," Rivlin vowed.

President Reuven Rivlin expressed his support of the security forces “who are now chasing the murderers” of a Yeshiva student was found with multiple stab wounds near the community of Efrat in the West Bank on Thursday.“We will not rest until we catch them," Rivlin vowed.

Rivlin said that “faced with terrible terror we will act with a harsh, uncompromising hand for the well being of our citizens wherever they may be.”

