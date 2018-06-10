Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Europe trip a success

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed in the cabinet meeting on Sunday that his visit to Europe last week was successful, where he emphasized the importance of working against Iranian aggression and Iran's military entrenchment in Syria.



Last week, Prime Minister met with leaders of European countries: Germany, England and France.



Netanyahu also spoke at the cabinet meeting about the Israeli aid sent to Guatemala. "On Wednesday I spoke with my friend the president of Guatemala about sending a delegation of doctors to help with the disaster. They are already in the field.. and working to save lives."





