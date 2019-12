Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday and congratulated him on the US attack on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.In his remarks, Netanyahu praised the US's important action against Iran and its militias in the Persian Gulf region.On December 29, the US carried out five airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah , an Iraqi-based Shi'ite militia that is linked to Iran and is accused of rocket attacks that killed a US contractor and wounded US soliders.