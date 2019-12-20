The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 17:06
Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.
Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, traveled from the royal family's Sandringham home in Norfolk, eastern England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment, the palace said in a statement.
"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor," it said.
A royal source said it was not an emergency admission and that the prince had been able to walk into the hospital. He is expected to stay there for a few days.
Philip, who has been at his wife's side throughout her record-breaking 67 years on the throne, retired from public life in August 2017 although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements since.
He has not been seen in public since the wedding of Elizabeth's first cousin once removed, Gabriella Windsor, in May at Windsor Castle, local media reported.
The 93-year-old queen carried out the official opening of parliament on Thursday and Philip's illness did not disrupt her plans as she was pictured arriving in Norfolk on Friday before heading to Sandringham where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas.
Philip, outspoken, irascible and intensely private and with a reputation for brusque comments and occasional gaffes, has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years.
In 2011, he spent Christmas in hospital after an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart and he missed the end of celebrations to mark his wife's 60th year on the throne in 2012 after being hospitalized with a bladder infection.
The Greek-born former naval officer then underwent "an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations" in 2013.
He was admitted to hospital in 2017 for treatment for an infection, also arising from a pre-existing condition, and last year, he had hip-replacement surgery which required a 10-day stay.
In January this year, he escaped unhurt when his Land Rover flipped over after a collision with another car near the Sandringham estate. He then had to give up his driving license after police gave him a warning for driving without wearing a seat belt two days later.
Elizabeth has described Philip, whom she married at London's Westminster Abbey in 1947, as her "strength and stay" during her long reign. The couple, whose relationship has been dramatized in the popular Netflix TV program "The Crown," celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in November.
Israel's Netanyahu says ICC has 'no jurisdiction' for war crimes investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:05 PM
US says Maduro intent on blocking free and fair elections in Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:03 PM
Montenegro to deploy troops to stem migrant flows
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:02 PM
British PM Johnson wins vote on Brexit deal in time for Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:39 PM
Pope and UN chief appeal for environment, religious tolerance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:37 PM
Japan PM: seriously concerned about Iran scaling back nuclear deal commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:30 PM
Boeing's astronaut capsule has not yet reached desired orbit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:29 PM
UK policy to allow secret agents to commit crimes is lawful, tribunal rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:19 PM
Russia honors two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:18 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of India
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:15 PM
Erdogan: Cannot remain silent on Russia-backed 'mercenaries' in Libya -NTV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:14 PM
Indian police fire tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing Muslims angry at citizenship law
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:11 PM
Russia concerned by prospect of Turkey sending troops to Libya - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:08 PM
Iraq's Sistani says early election only way out of crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:59 PM
Malaysia's Najib swears in a mosque he had no role in model's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by