Prince William visits Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, begins final day of visit

Britain's Prince William started the final day of his Middle East visit with a tour of Jerusalem's Mount of Olives on Thursday morning.
William is set to tour the Old City of Jerusalem and is expected to visit the city's religious sites as well as the grave of his great-grandmother Princess Alice of Battenberg.