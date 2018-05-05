Protester arrested at Giro d'Italia bike race in Tel Aviv

Yishai Hadas, a prominent anti-corruption protester, was arrested Saturday afternoon on the sidelines of the Giro d'italia race in central Tel Aviv.



According to his attorney, Hadas brandished a sign with the slogan "crime minister," apparently a reference to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at participants in the international cycling event.



"Police arrested a suspect who arrived at the Marmorek-Rothschild intersection in Tel Aviv and disrupted the smooth progress of the race, and did not follow the orders of the police officer at the scene," the Police Spokesman's office stated.



"After being warned, the suspect was arrested and brought to the police station for questioning,"



