Protesters block Lebanon roads after Aoun urges them to go home

By REUTERS
November 12, 2019 22:38
BEIRUT - Protesters in Lebanon blocked roads with burning tires in several parts of the country including the capital Beirut on Tuesday following a broadcast interview with President Michel Aoun in which he urged them to go home, the National News Agency reported.

During his interview, Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a "catastrophe" if they stayed in the streets.


