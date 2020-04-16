Protesters set out to the streets of Bnei Brak and Mea Shearim

Dozens protesters set out to the market in Mea Shearim, an Ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, in a demonstration against the lockdown the Health Ministry placed on coronavirus hot spots in the country. According to police reports the protesters are threw eggs and stones at law enforcement.The protesters feel the lockdown is discrimination against the Ultra-Orthodox. Mirroring their acts in the city of Bnei Brak, a number of extremists from the Jerusalem faction are protesting for the closure of synagogues, closed by the Health Ministry in an efforts to curb the coronavirus spread.