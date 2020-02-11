Protests against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' erupt in Ramallah

כעשרת אלפים בני אדם הפגינו ברמאללה נגד תוכנית טראמפ ולאות תמיכה באבו מאזן. את ההפגנה ארגן פת"ח, שהביא למקום אנשים רבים גם ממחוזות אחרים. מקורות פלסטינים דיווחו כי באותו הזמן התפתחו עימותים בין פלסטינים לכוחות הביטחון ליד המחסום שסמוך לבית אל@migansh5 @coren_ido pic.twitter.com/mpGCktr1VT— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 11, 2020
Clashes between Palestinians and security officials allegedly took place near the checkpoint at the exit of Ramallah near Beit El, according to Kan, which cited Palestinian sources.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was set to speak at the UN on Tuesday, but on Monday the PA moved to delay the UN Security Council's scheduled vote on the peace plan.