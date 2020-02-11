Protests against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' erupt in Ramallah

@coren_ido pic.twitter.com/mpGCktr1VT כעשרת אלפים בני אדם הפגינו ברמאללה נגד תוכנית טראמפ ולאות תמיכה באבו מאזן. את ההפגנה ארגן פת"ח, שהביא למקום אנשים רבים גם ממחוזות אחרים. מקורות פלסטינים דיווחו כי באותו הזמן התפתחו עימותים בין פלסטינים לכוחות הביטחון ליד המחסום שסמוך לבית אל @migansh5 February 11, 2020

Approximately 10,000 people protested in Ramallah against US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century," Kan reported. The demonstrations were reportedly organized by Fatah.Clashes between Palestinians and security officials allegedly took place near the checkpoint at the exit of Ramallah near Beit El, according to Kan, which cited Palestinian sources.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was set to speak at the UN on Tuesday, but on Monday the PA moved to delay the UN Security Council's scheduled vote on the peace plan.