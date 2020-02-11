The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Protests against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' erupt in Ramallah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 15:17
Approximately 10,000 people protested in Ramallah against US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century," Kan reported. The demonstrations were reportedly organized by Fatah.

Clashes between Palestinians and security officials allegedly took place near the checkpoint at the exit of Ramallah near Beit El, according to Kan, which cited Palestinian sources.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was set to speak at the UN on Tuesday, but on Monday the PA moved to delay the UN Security Council's scheduled vote on the peace plan.
Israel to Belgium: Cancel invitation to PFLP-affiliate to Security Counci
Egypt's population grown to 100 million people – statistics agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 03:17 PM
Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 02:54 PM
Turkey-backed rebels down Syrian gov't helicopter in northwest Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 02:24 PM
More firing by Syrian gov't forces near Turkish military posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 02:23 PM
140 Israelis tested for coronavirus, no confirmed cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 01:57 PM
Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in New York rape trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 01:09 PM
Euro plunges to NIS 3.73, marking an 18-year low
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 12:57 PM
Kremlin says all attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib must stop
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 12:24 PM
Syrian government seizes Aleppo highway for first time since 2012-monitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 10:57 AM
Northern Irish police arrest four men over murder of journalist Lyra Mcke
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 10:55 AM
Berland case: Another suspect arrested for fraud and tax offenses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/11/2020 09:58 AM
Kinneret level rises of 2 cm overnight and 177 cm since winter began
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/11/2020 08:58 AM
At least 15 Rohingya refugees die in boat capsize
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 07:32 AM
Suicide bomber attacks Kabul, casualties reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2020 06:10 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by