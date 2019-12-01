The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Protests in Tunisia following self-immolation of young man

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 00:06
Tunisian police used tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters who blocked roads in the southern town of Jelma on Saturday following the death of a young man who burned himself to death, witnesses said.
Abdelwahed Hablani, 25, set himself on fire and died in hospital on Friday in protest at poverty and poor living conditions, echoing the 2010 self immolation of Mohammed Bouazizi, whose death triggered the Arab Spring.The protesters on Saturday afternoon burnt tires before police intervened to reopen roads, firing tear gas canisters, the witnesses said, but the demonstrations were continuing late into Saturday evening.
Hablani had occasional work as a casual laborer in Jelma, located near Bouazizi's home city of Sidi Bouzid in Tunisia's deeply impoverished interior. He was buried on Saturday.
Since Bouazizi's death in December 2010, numerous young men have followed his example by setting themselves alight in the face of Tunisia's chronic economic difficulties.
Mass protests that followed Bouazizi's funeral resulted in January 2011 in a revolution that pushed from power the veteran autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in Saudi Arabia in September, and introduced democracy.
Tunisia held free presidential and parliamentary elections in September and October, but economic frustrations and perceived failures of repeated elected governments to improve state services led voters to largely reject the major parties.
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire
UK election: Labour narrows gap in latest poll
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 11:34 PM
One killed in IDF clashes, suspects throw Molotov cocktails near Hebron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 10:28 PM
Two injured in Jaffa shooting, one gravely injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 09:10 PM
Miri Regev: ‘The only psychopaths are Odeh and Tibi’
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 11/30/2019 08:39 PM
Dutch police: 35-year-old suspect arrested in Hague stabbings
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 07:23 PM
Gantz: Drone infiltration and rockets to the Gaza border: dreadful events
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 11/30/2019 06:59 PM
UK police says no evidence anyone else was involved in London Bridge attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 06:45 PM
UK Labour leader calls for investigation after London Bridge attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 06:25 PM
People convicted of terror offenses must serve full prison terms - UK PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 03:19 PM
Yisrael Beytenu MK Avidar: Israel is not going towards a narrow gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 01:54 PM
China arrests Belizean, Taiwanese citizens over meddling in Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 10:35 AM
UK minister: Police not looking for more suspects following London attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 10:19 AM
Facebook issues corrective label on post under Singapore fake news law
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2019 09:53 AM
IAF strikes at the north of Gaza – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/30/2019 02:54 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by