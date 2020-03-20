Protests set near Gantz, Edelstein homes

Left-wing protesters will demonstrate outside the homes of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Friday afternoon.

The protesters are complaining that Knesset committees have not been set up yet. Edelstein has said they will be set up on Monday and Gantz's party went to the Supreme Court to ensure that they would be set up, but the protesters said they wanted to make a point about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continuing to serve despite his indictments.

"A black flag is flying over the actions of the indicted prime minister," the protest organizers said. "But he is not the only one who is guilty. Our elected officials collaborating with his anti-democratic actions is a crime against Israeli democracy."

The protesters said they would demonstrate outside Gant's home in Rosh Ha'ayin "to remind him that he has a spine and balls."

They said they would also protest outside the Tel Aviv home of Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar and the Kiryat Ono home of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan "to remind them that they are not dish rags."

Edelstein blasted the protesters, saying that they were sent by the left-wing inside Blue and White to pressure Gantz not to join a national unity government.