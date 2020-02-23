Public health comes before diplomatic relations, Foreign Ministry says

The health of the Israeli public is the government’s priority, before possible damage to ties with countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem said at an assessment meeting held by the ministry on Sunday.Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the Foreign Ministry “is taking the necessary steps to ensure the public’s health while keeping up the important relations with Asian countries. We will continue to act in coordination with the relevant authorities in Israel.”Rotem discussed the matter with Israel’s delegations in China, Japan and South Korea, who lamented that Israel’s response has harmed relations with those countries.Israel will try to keep harm to diplomatic relations to a minimum and continue an open dialogue with them, Rotem said.The Foreign Ministry also decided to send more staff to a special command room at Ben-Gurion Airport to help tourists who are banned from entering Israel.Rotem plans to meet with the South Korean Ambassador to Israel on Sunday afternoon.