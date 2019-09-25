Public prefers Netanyahu go first in a rotation with Gantz, poll finds

A Channel 12 poll broadcast Wednesday night found that the public prefers Netanyahu go first in a rotation with Gantz. But to avoid another election, a majority of respondents would like to see Likud replace Netanyahu with another candidate.



The survey of 700 respondents representing a statistical sample of the population was taken by pollster Camille Fuchs. The margin of error was four percent.



