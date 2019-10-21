Putin, Macron discussed Syria, Ukraine by phone - Kremlin

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Russian president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the situation in Syria's north-east and Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The view was expressed during the conversation that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected, the Kremlin added.
