Putin, Macron discussed Syria, Ukraine by phone - Kremlin

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the situation in Syria's north-east and Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The view was expressed during the conversation that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected, the Kremlin added.

