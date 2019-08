Russian President Vladimir Putin said his nation means to arrange three-way talks between Turkey, Iran and Syria to be held in mid-September, Reuters reported on Tuesday.



The talks are to be held in Kazakhstan.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });