Putin explains results of talks with Turkey to Assad

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 23:15
 MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained to Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad by phone the results of his talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin, after lengthy talks with Erdogan, highlighted in the phone call with Assad that restoring Syria's territorial integrity was the main task.

Assad thanked Putin and "expressed his full support for the results of the work, as well as the readiness of the Syrian border guards, together with the Russian military police, to reach the Syrian-Turkish border," the Kremlin said.


