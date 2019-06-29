Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve ties with U.S.

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Russia's president said on Saturday that Moscow would do all it could to improve relations with the United States that have been strained by years of diplomatic conflicts over Ukraine and alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections.
Vladimir Putin was speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka where he met U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss issues ranging from trade to disarmament. He also invited Trump to visit Moscow in May next year.
Putin described the talks in Osaka as a "good meeting, business-like, pragmatic" and said the two leaders agreed that bilateral economic ties required improvement.
"I think we both understand that we need to somehow resolve the current situation," Putin said, adding that the two nations needed to "somehow find the strength to turn the page and move forward."
Asked during a news conference at the summit about the probability of more U.S. sanctions against Russia, Putin said it was up to Washington to decide how best to build relations with Moscow.
Putin said he and Trump had discussed the election meddling allegations and the situation in Venezuela. He provided no details.
