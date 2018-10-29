Putin wants to discuss U.S. exit from nuclear pact with Trump in Paris, Kremlin says

Breaking news.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to discuss US plans to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) arms treaty with Donald Trump when the two meet in Paris on Nov. 11, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Trump and Putin plan to hold a bilateral meeting in Paris on the sidelines of events to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.
"There are still a lot of questions concerning strategic stability, even more so in the context of the stated US intention to leave the INF. All of this will of course be on the agenda," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
