Putin warns jailed militants may escape amid Turkey's Syria operation

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 12:58
MOSCOW,- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that Islamic State militants held in northeast Syria could escape from jail as a result of a Turkish military operation there, the Interfax news agency reported.

Speaking during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin said he was unsure if Turkey could keep the situation under control, Interfax reported.


