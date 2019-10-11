Putin warns jailed militants may escape amid Turkey's Syria operation

MOSCOW,- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that Islamic State militants held in northeast Syria could escape from jail as a result of a Turkish military operation there, the Interfax news agency reported.



Speaking during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin said he was unsure if Turkey could keep the situation under control, Interfax reported.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });