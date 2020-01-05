The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Qasem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran, funeral proceedings begin

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 5, 2020 06:50
The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday, the official IRIB news agency reported.
Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran.
IRIB posted a video clip of a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band played.
Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through Ahvaz, in live footage aired on state TV.
Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.
While many Iranians have rallied in recent days to show grief over the death of Soleimani, regarded as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry his death might push the country to war with a superpower.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets.
The body of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Soleimani, was also flown to Ahvaz, according to IRIB.
Channel 13: Hamas not interested in escalation after assassination
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/05/2020 08:04 AM
UK's Raab to meet Pompeo in Washington on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 07:59 AM
Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish escalation in Libya - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 07:56 AM
Japan orders tightening of immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country-statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 07:51 AM
Islamist group al Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya's Lamu county
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 07:33 AM
Death toll rises to 24 in Cambodia building collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 03:43 AM
Britain's navy to escort UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 01:21 AM
Trump warns Iran that US will strike 52 targets in response to any attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2020 01:14 AM
Pompeo speaks with Netanyahu about Iran threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 11:31 PM
German foreign minister will seek direct talks with Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 10:46 PM
Iraqi PM and Saudi Crown Prince discuss ramifications of events in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 10:42 PM
UK says U.S. is entitled to defend itself following Iraq attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 10:29 PM
Iraqi PM declares national mourning for Soleimani, Muhandis -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 08:20 PM
Terrorism not ruled out in fatal stabbing near Paris
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2020 08:11 PM
MK Asaf Zamir: Blue and White will force Labor and Meretz to unite
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/04/2020 06:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies