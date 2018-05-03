Qatar complains after citizen held in Yemen

ADEN - Qatar has complained about the detention of one of its citizens in Yemen, in an incident that could further exacerbate Doha's diplomatic rift with its Gulf neighbors.



Qatar's state-linked National Human Rights Committee condemned what it said was the April 21 detention of Mohsen Saleh Saadoun Al-Karbi by a Saudi-led coalition that is fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement that controls the capital.



It said the man was in Yemen visiting relatives there, and was being held without charge by the Saudi-led coalition.



Yemeni security sources said Yemen's own forces arrested the Qatari man on the border with Oman late last month, on suspicion he was an intelligence officer working with the Houthis.



The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen is made up of Arab countries that have ostracized Qatar, which they accuse of supporting terrorism and being too friendly to their rival Iran. Qatar denies those charges.



The countries have been fighting in Yemen since 2015 against the Iran-allied Houthis, on behalf of the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, who lives in exile in Riyadh. A representative of the Saudi-led military alliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Qatari's arrest.



