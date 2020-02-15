Qatar says talks to end Gulf dispute were suspended in January

Qatar's foreign minister said on Saturday efforts to resolve a bitter Gulf dispute had not succeeded and were suspended at the start of January.The discussions began in October on a row in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in mid-2017."It's been almost three years," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at the Munich Security Conference. "We were not perpetrators and are open to any offer to resolve this problem.""Unfortunately efforts did not succeed and were suspended at the beginning of January and Qatar is not responsible for this," he said.