Qatari envoy enters Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 25, 2019 11:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 The Qatari envoy to Gaza, Mohammed al-Emadi, arrived at the strip during the night, Israeli media sources reported.


According to Channel 13, the mediator is expected to distribute the aid to 100,000 families, whith each family receiving $100.

The envoy is also expected to use his visit to examine Qatari-funded projects in Gaza.


