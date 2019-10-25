Qatari envoy enters Gaza

The Qatari envoy to Gaza, Mohammed al-Emadi, arrived at the strip during the night, Israeli media sources reported.





According to Channel 13, the mediator is expected to distribute the aid to 100,000 families, whith each family receiving $100.





The envoy is also expected to use his visit to examine Qatari-funded projects in Gaza.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });