Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Qatari owned British bank accused of backing extremists

By ARAB NEWS/TNS
August 5, 2019 15:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Al-Rayan Bank, a British bank controlled by Qatar, is providing financial services to numerous British organizations linked to extremists, British daily The Times reported on Monday.

In a security clampdown, western banks froze and closed the accounts of Al-Rayan bank clients.
A charity labeled a terrorist organization and banned in the US for supporting hardline hate preachers and a mosque whose trustee is a Hamas leader, have accounts in the bank.


Sultan Choudhury, the chief executive of the bank until April, was also the director of the British affiliate of an international religious institute where some of the speakers and instructors advocated child marriage, female circumcision and death penalty for adultery and apostasy.


Choudhury held the position for seven years without compensation or pay.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 5, 2019
UK PM Johnson's spokesman: We leave EU on Oct. 31

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings