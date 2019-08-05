Qatari owned British bank accused of backing extremists

DUBAI - Al-Rayan Bank, a British bank controlled by Qatar, is providing financial services to numerous British organizations linked to extremists, British daily The Times reported on Monday.





In a security clampdown, western banks froze and closed the accounts of Al-Rayan bank clients.

A charity labeled a terrorist organization and banned in the US for supporting hardline hate preachers and a mosque whose trustee is a Hamas leader, have accounts in the bank.

Sultan Choudhury, the chief executive of the bank until April, was also the director of the British affiliate of an international religious institute where some of the speakers and instructors advocated child marriage, female circumcision and death penalty for adultery and apostasy.

Choudhury held the position for seven years without compensation or pay.

