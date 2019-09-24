Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes north of Puerto Rico's Isabela - USGS

SINGAPORE - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck north of Isabela in Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.





There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 80 km (50 miles) from the northwestern coastal town of Isabela.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });