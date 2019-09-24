Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes north of Puerto Rico's Isabela - USGS

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 06:44
Breaking news

SINGAPORE - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck north of Isabela in Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 80 km (50 miles) from the northwestern coastal town of Isabela.


