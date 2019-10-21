Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Quake of magnitude 6.4 strikes off Vanuatu -USGS

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 06:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SINGAPORE - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 226 km (140 miles) about 58 km (36 miles) north of the town of Isangel.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 21, 2019
China: Resolving 'Taiwan question' is greatest national interest

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings