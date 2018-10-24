Reform leader: Netanyahu ignoring responsibility for rift with Diaspora

Breaking news.
Rabbi Gilad Kariv, president and CEO of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism, responded to Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech at the GA on Wednesday.
"The prime minister's speech proves that he refuses to recognize the depth of the rift with Diaspora Jewry, and once again he is unwilling to take responsibility for his role in it.
"All his promises to promote respect for the State of Israel toward all streams of Judaism remain on paper, while ministers and members of the coalition, including his party, continue to ruthlessly attack Reform Jews in Israel and the Diaspora.
"Anyone who is committed to the future of the Jewish people and the State of Israel knows that this is not a luxury but a vital interest of Israeli society. If the prime minister continues to ignore the significant damage that has been done to the fabric of relations with world Jewry in recent years, he is ignoring his national responsibility. "
