October 28 2018
|
Heshvan, 19, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Rabbinical Assembly speaks out on Pittsburgh synagogue violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2018 15:00
1 minute read.
"The peace and sanctity of the Jewish sabbath was shattered today when a gunman burst into Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue and shot 11 people dead, according to statement released by the Rabbinical Assembly.

"As rabbis and Jewish leaders, we are reeling in the wake of this tragedy, believed to be the worst attack ever on the Jewish community on American soil. We pray that the families of the deceased may be comforted among the mourners of Zion and that the wounded will recover."

"One of the most important lessons that the Jewish people can teach the world is that an act of hate against one community is an act of hate against us all. This mass murder is a reminder that antisemitism is on the rise in America at a rate unprecedented in decades. This vicious hate crime, perpetrated against innocent people at prayer is but the latest in an escalating scourge of hate-based violence in America.

"The Jewish community, proud descendants of refugees who, like all of America's diverse communities, found safety and happiness on America’s shores, remain steadfast in our commitment that these tragic losses will be given meaning by our worthy and courageous actions, and that the memories of the fallen will be a blessing to the living."

